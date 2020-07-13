On behalf of Northern Contours and Business Development for Fergus Falls, the Pay it Forward Business Support Committee is excited to announce that 13 businesses were approved for grants up to $2,500 to help heal from the economic effects of COVID-19 related closures. Committee members based their decisions on how each business planned to use its funding and how the business intended to “Pay it Forward” to others.
“Fergus Falls is an incredibly giving community,” says Klara Beck of Business Development of Fergus Falls (BDFF). “Northern Contours proved that when they contacted BDFF with the idea to donate $15,000 to other local businesses, no strings attached.”
Recognizing the good this could do for businesses in need, the board of BDFF agreed to add an additional $15,000 to the fund. Shoremaster stepped in with another $500, and the Pay It Forward Business Support Fund was unveiled to local businesses.
Plans to provide space for the arts community to entertain customers while social distancing, to host “donation months” during which a percentage of business proceeds would go to local nonprofits, and plans to continue donating yards of material to local mask-making and quilting groups impressed the Pay It Forward committee.
“These were much harder decisions to make than we anticipated,” said Mary Walth of Northern Contours. “But the fact that they were difficult shows the effort these businesses put into their plans to bounce back and support the businesses around them. Like the businesses who applied, we at Northern Contours are compelled to support the community that has supported us for so many years and are proud to give back in even a small way to those that are hurting right now. We want you to know that you are not alone. You are vital to our community, and we stand with you."
The following businesses received funding through the Pay It Forward Business Support Fund: 715 Hot Heads, Cora's Closet, Dining Car #423/Steel Wheels, Don Pablo's, Dr. Zack D.C. LLC, Fergus Brewing Company, HD boutique, Jayme Mace DMD Family Dentistry, PA, Ole & Lena's Pizzeria, Pure Aesthetics, Sugarbomb LLC, Vintage Trims, What a Hoot Quilting.
