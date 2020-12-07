Keller Williams Realty Professionals announces that individual agent, Mary Pettit, was awarded the lifetime appointment of “cultural ambassador” for Keller Williams International for the north-central region. 

The individuals for 2020 awarded this role, demonstrate and uphold the cultural ideals, mission and vision that the Keller Williams Company espouses. Pettit was chosen from a field of over 4,000 agents in the north-central region for this honor. As a real estate agent in the Fergus Falls area, Pettit works with buyers and sellers in her business. She also serves on the agent leadership council for Keller Williams and on several area real estate committees. 

“I am humbled by this honor,” said Pettit. “I feel it supports my philosophy that kindness in the business setting (and in any setting) is important!”

 

Load comments