Partners in Community Supports (PICS), a subsidiary of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, has passed the rigorous readiness review by Applied Self-Direction, a nationally recognized organization that provides expertise to effectively operate self-direction services for people with disabilities.
“We’re thrilled and honored to have received an exemplary review from Applied Self-Direction,” said Tory Merhar, senior director of PICS. “We pride ourselves on customer service so that families can spend less time worrying about the financial aspects of self-directed care and more time helping their loved ones live full lives in our community.”
PICS is a financial management service that offers financial and technical support for 1,800 individuals with disabilities in Minnesota who choose to design their own support structures for care, housing options and life in community. With more than 20 years of experience in self-directed services, PICS staff can help individuals enroll in self-directed services, hire employees, manage payroll and taxes, and offer expertise on human resource issues.
“PICS is clearly committed to providing high-quality, person-centered services to participants and families,” said Katherine Murray, principal with Applied Self Direction. “We commend PICS for their commitment to ongoing organizational innovation and improvement. PICS staff were deeply knowledgeable regarding their roles, responsibilities, and compliance obligations.”
