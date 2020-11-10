Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) announced that it is partnering with ILT Academy and Launch MN to sponsor up to two area entrepreneurs to participate in ILT Academy’s 2021 Lean Startup series, a 20-week interactive, immersive program that introduces key concepts in the Lean Startup methodology to new and early-stage entrepreneurs in Greater Minnesota.
GFF’s sponsorship is open to entrepreneurs throughout Otter Tail County. The startup school will provide participants with online programming, mentorship and networking opportunities. The coursework includes “Startup Innovation,” “Customer Driven Innovation,” and “Developing Your Lean Startup,” in addition to developing and presenting a business pitch to a group of investors.
Participants will earn an ILT Academy Certificate of Completion, endorsed by the state of Minnesota and Launch MN. ILT Studios founder and CEO, Nick Tietz said, “ILT Academy is focused on providing the spaces, places and developing a community of entrepreneurs for all types of founders including Black, Indigenous, people of color (BIPOC), LGBTQ+, women and veterans,” he continued, “we’re committed to helping underestimated entrepreneurs in underserved regions create new high-impact ventures and bring jobs and talent to the central Minnesota region during and after COVID-19 challenges.”
Whether an entrepreneur has an idea, recently started a business or wants to grow their business, they are encouraged to apply by Dec. 1 via greaterfergusfalls.com/ilt. The program will run from early January through the end of May. Business Development coordinator NeTia Bauman said, “This is an incredible opportunity for anyone interested in pursuing or strengthening their career in entrepreneurship. Fostering the growth of small businesses throughout our region is central to our mission and ILT’s startup school fulfills that niche.”
Launch MN is a relatively new initiative funded by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (MNDEED). Through this initiative, ILT Academy was established to make skills training more accessible to outstate entrepreneurs. This startup school is a feeder program to larger startup accelerator programs such as gener8tor, located in St. Cloud.
