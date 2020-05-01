Prairie Ridge Hospital and Health Services (PRHHS) of Elbow Lake was recently named one of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) for patient satisfaction in the country.
The Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals, including PRHHS, scored best among critical access hospitals as determined by The Chartis Center for Rural Health for Patient Satisfaction. The rankings were recently announced by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA). An awards ceremony will be held during NRHA’s Critical Access Hospital Conference in September in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Top 20 Critical Access Hospital “winners” are those hospitals who have achieved success in the overall performance based on a composite rating from eight indices of strength: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency. This group was selected from The Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2020 Top 100 CAH list, which was released earlier this year.
Those hospitals that have been recognized as Top 20 Critical Access Hospital “best practice recipients” have achieved success in one of two key areas of performance:
Quality index: A rating of hospital performance based on the percentile rank across the indicators of Hospital Compare Process of Care measures.
Patient perspective index: A rating of hospital performance aggregated and ranked across 10 domains of the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS).
PRHHS is a critical access facility that is part of Lake Region Healthcare (LRH), an independent, community governed nonprofit health care enterprise headquartered in Fergus Falls. Together, the health care enterprise provides specialty and subspecialty health care services at two hospitals and at clinic locations in nine communities throughout west-central Minnesota, including PRHHS locations in Elbow Lake, Morris, Herman, Hoffman, Evansville and Ashby.
Leadership expressed appreciation to staff for the work that led to achievement of the designation. “The extra care our staff takes to show kindness and gentleness in every interaction, with every patient and their family, shows how seriously they take the calling to fulfill our vision and mission. This award would not have been received without the teamwork they display to provide the very best health care possible while recognizing what is truly important – the patient,” said Danielle Lesmeister, PRHHS CEO. “We are extremely proud of the team at Prairie Ridge and these results as a top patient satisfaction performer reflect the confidence people have in knowing they can count on us to deliver the care and services they need safely and compassionately, close to home, now and in the future,” added Kent Mattson, interim CEO of LRH.
