The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $8,609,747 in grants as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle. Productive Alternatives in Fergus Falls received a grant for $150,000.

“With this latest round of grants, we are reminded of the critical need that communities and individuals across the region continue to have as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its health and economic impacts,” said Charlotte Johnson, Co-CEO and trustee, Otto Bremer Trust. 

Productive Alternatives plans to use the money from the grant to better meet the needs of persons with disabilities by creating a regional vocational and day services center in Alexandria.

A list of grants awarded to organizations in western and south-central Minnesota is included below. For a complete list of grants awarded, review the full release at ottobremer.org.

