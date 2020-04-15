Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce the addition of Ruby’s Pinoy Food to the Fergus Falls business community. Owned by Ruby Tungseth, she started as a catering business and is now located inside of the City Bakery building in downtown Fergus Falls.
GFF was able to connect Tungseth with the new building owner and get her on the path to
expansion. Ruby’s will serve their famous egg rolls beginning this week, weekdays with the exception of Wednesday from 11 am - 4 pm. She will continue to take on catering orders, as well.
Tungseth said, “I am excited to offer Filipino food to the community. I'm thankful to Greater Fergus Falls for guiding and providing me the resources to expand my business.”
With plans to expand her menu and services, she is participating in GFF’s newly launched ‘So You Wanna Start a Business?’ entrepreneur initiative. She will work with our consultants on fundamental steps to expand her business model. This initiative was established to assist new and early stage entrepreneurs on their path to success. To learn more, please visit https://www.greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
“The community’s response to new businesses like Ruby’s is a great indicator of the changing business climate, despite the current situation,” GFF’s NeTia Bauman said. “We are pleased she chose a community like Fergus Falls that will celebrate her and foster success.”
To order, call 218-517-0859 or online at www.rubyspinoyfood.com. Please pick up orders via Lincoln Ave. entrance or “curbside parking” denoted by signage.
