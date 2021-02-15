Salon for pets

Rustic Ruff Salon owners Chelsa Anderson and Kylie Jennen recently opened the dog grooming business, located at 1024 19th St. in Fergus Falls.

Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce that Chelsa and Andy Anderson have opened a new dog grooming business; Rustic Ruff Salon located at 1024 19th St., off of Highway 210 offers a variety of grooming services and top-rated canine products for shampooing, detangling and conditioning on a variety of breeds. 

“Flashes of owning our own dog grooming salon just kept recurring in my thoughts until one day I decided to go for it,” stated Chelsa Anderson. As a longtime dog groomer, Anderson possessed the skills of the trade but lacked the funds, knowledge and strategy to bring the vision into reality. With encouragement from clients and family, the Andersons sought assistance from GFF. They were among one of the first clients to participate in their esteemed “entrepreneur initiative,” a free business coaching program aimed at assisting new and early stage entrepreneurs. 

Along with GFF and their consultants, the city of Fergus Falls, West Central Initiative Foundation, a local banker, realtor, contractor and many more proprietors, the team worked to build this dream business. 

GFF CEO Annie Deckert said, “We are so excited to see the Andersons dreams come true! It has been a true pleasure working with Rustic Ruff Salon, and we welcome their new business and services to our community! Taking the leap into entrepreneurship can be intimidating and our goal at GFF is to make this process as easy as possible, one-step at a time.” 

To schedule an appointment with Rustic Ruff call 218-998-7510 Monday - Friday between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

