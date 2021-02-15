Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce that Chelsa and Andy Anderson have opened a new dog grooming business; Rustic Ruff Salon located at 1024 19th St., off of Highway 210 offers a variety of grooming services and top-rated canine products for shampooing, detangling and conditioning on a variety of breeds.
“Flashes of owning our own dog grooming salon just kept recurring in my thoughts until one day I decided to go for it,” stated Chelsa Anderson. As a longtime dog groomer, Anderson possessed the skills of the trade but lacked the funds, knowledge and strategy to bring the vision into reality. With encouragement from clients and family, the Andersons sought assistance from GFF. They were among one of the first clients to participate in their esteemed “entrepreneur initiative,” a free business coaching program aimed at assisting new and early stage entrepreneurs.
Along with GFF and their consultants, the city of Fergus Falls, West Central Initiative Foundation, a local banker, realtor, contractor and many more proprietors, the team worked to build this dream business.
GFF CEO Annie Deckert said, “We are so excited to see the Andersons dreams come true! It has been a true pleasure working with Rustic Ruff Salon, and we welcome their new business and services to our community! Taking the leap into entrepreneurship can be intimidating and our goal at GFF is to make this process as easy as possible, one-step at a time.”
To schedule an appointment with Rustic Ruff call 218-998-7510 Monday - Friday between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.