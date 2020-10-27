Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce that Sign Guys, a graphics business that launched Jan. 1, has partnered with 4T Creative and Lake & Home Magazine to enhance their service offerings to their growing client base. The origin of Sign Guys is a convergence of creative, design, graphics, and apparel from Kip Johnson’s Lake & Home Magazine and Ryan Tungseth’s 4T Creative business. Sign Guys and Lake & Home Magazine are co-located at 126 S. Vine St., while 4T Creative recently relocated to 130 S. Vine St.
Sign Guys specializes in large format printing (i.e. vehicle wraps and billboards) and offers small format printing, such as business cards, flyers and apparel. Their workis around the community and includes Uncle Eddie’s signage, Health Resources Center’s window graphics, Ole & Lena’s Pizzeria vehicle and freezer wraps, the 715 Hot Heads door and outdoor sign at the historic River Inn, and the Fergus Home & Hardware delivery truck.
Tungseth is a Fergus Falls native, who like many, moved to the ,etro after high school. While living in Minneapolis he gained experience and launched a design business, known as 4T Creative. Yearning for that small-town-know-your-neighbor vibe, his family returned to Fergus Falls bringing his business with. After working in marketing and starting up a few other small businesses, he began to nurture his own entrepreneurial interest and aspired to grow 4T Creative from a “side gig” to a full-time operation. “My desire is to see the business community in Fergus Falls grow. We want to see more jobs, more opportunities, and continued growth for our area,” he said.
Johnson, originally from Wadena, earned his graphic design degree from the U of M in Duluth.
In his years after college he was able to gain valuable and wide-ranging experience with design, printing, marketing and advertising with local businesses. Johnson was living in Moorhead when he took the leap and purchased Lake & Home Magazine. With a desire to move back to a small town in the heart of lakes country - he soon relocated to Fergus Falls which has long served as the home office of Lake & Home.
The duo met and realized that they had a similar passion to grow their businesses. According to the duo, with each bringing strengths in creativity and analytics, it was evident that the perfect balance could result not only in growing their own existing businesses, but in establishing a new business. This resulted in the creation of Sign Guys.
Johnson said, “Our goal is to be the one-stop, easy answer when it comes to advertising. From business cards to signage, advertising to vehicle graphics we will help a business stand out from the competition. We consistently achieve that goal on time and on budget.”
Although 4T Creative and Lake & Home Magazine are separate entities, they work in lock step with Sign Guys to offer a “one stop shop” to provide a full range of services to reach a broader client demographic. 4T Creative serves a very specific client while Sign Guys serves a nonselective base.
Stay up to date by following them on social media @signguysmn, @4tcreative and @LakeandHome or visit their websites at www.signguysmn.com, www.4tcreative.com, and www.lakeandhomemagazine.com, respectively.
GFF CEO Annie Deckert says, “It has been a pleasure working with Sign Guys as they launched their business. They have assisted Greater Fergus Falls as an organization, in addition to being a valuable resource for our local businesses, in a variety of capacities.”
