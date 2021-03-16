Stenerson Bros. Lumber Company has hired Greg Collins as a sales associate. Collins will provide quality assistance to retail and contractor customers by providing estimates and assisting them with purchasing building materials needed for their building projects.
Collins brings with him 35 years of construction experience in Minnesota with the last 15 years based in the Fergus Falls area. Collins has worked on everything from foundations to finish work for residential construction as a self-employed contractor. He has also previously operated construction equipment and was most recently a foreman for a local construction crew.
