Lois Stinogel, a volunteer with PioneerCare in Fergus Falls, was recently honored by LeadingAge Minnesota with the District C Volunteer of the Year Award.
The District Volunteer of the Year Award honors an individual in older adult services from each district in Minnesota whose commitment and dedication enhance the quality of life for seniors and their communities. Stinogel was one of six volunteers in the state selected for the regional award.
“Lois has been a solid foundation for the Pioneer community since Day 1,” said Emily Samp, PioneerCare’s volunteer director, “since the beginning of her nursing career, she was always known as the nurse to come to the rescue since she lived right across the street from Pioneer. Her hero mentality never stopped, even once she retired. On the day of her retirement I told her that we were going to miss her! She promptly replied, laughing, ‘Oh, don’t worry – I’ll be back in the morning to volunteer!’”
Stinogel now staffs the welcome desk in the PioneerCare Center lobby two days a week, accompanies residents to medical appointments, plays piano for worship and other events, and serves as the PioneerCare Auxiliary president.
Stinogel received the award at the LeadingAge Minnesota Institute, the state’s largest and most comprehensive aging services conference. Nearly 4,000 professionals in all aspects of older adult services attend the annual three-day event to learn about new and innovative programs, share best practices and network with their peers.
“Having worked here (PioneerCare) for over 30 years, I saw the need for volunteers,” Stinogel said, “And now that I’m not working, it gives me a sense of purpose and a reason to get going for the day.”
