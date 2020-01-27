A longtime local and regional law firm, Pemberton Law, recently announced the election of associate Marc Sugden, to partnership status.

“The firm is delighted to welcome Marc as the newest Pemberton partner” said Matt McGovern, administrator and a member of the firm’s executive committee.

“This promotion reflects his hard work and strong legal skills. We congratulate Marc on this achievement and are confident he will continue to make noteworthy contributions to Pemberton and our clients.”

Sugden is an attorney in the firm’s Alexandria office. His practice focuses primarily on real estate; commercial lending; general business; and electric cooperative industries with a focus on complex commercial finance, real estate, and business asset transactions, as well as board governance.

A native of Hallock, Sugden graduated with honors from Concordia College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business and political science. He received his law degree from the University of St. Thomas School of Law.

Pemberton Law has been practicing law, and serving all of Minnesota, along with eastern South and North Dakota for over 135 years. They have 21 attorneys and offices in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, Detroit Lakes and Wadena.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments