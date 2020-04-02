Christopher Swanson, BFA, APMA, CRPC, a financial advisor with Legacy Financial Partners, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc., in Fergus Falls, has achieved the professional designation of chartered retirement planning counselorSM (CRPC) through The College of Financial Planning.
Swanson successfully completed the rigorous requirements which include coursework and a series of examinations that cover pre- and post-retirement needs, asset management, estate planning and the entire retirement planning process using models and techniques from real client situations.
