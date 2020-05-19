Christopher Swanson, BFA, APMA, CRPC, CLTC, a financial advisor with Legacy Financial Partners a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC, in Fergus Falls has been awarded a professional designation in the field of long-term care, certified in long-term care (CLTC). The program is independent of the insurance industry and is designed to provide financial service professionals with expertise and tools to address long-term care planning with their clients.

