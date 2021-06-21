Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce that Töast, a new restaurant serving Scandinavian and Danish fusion cuisine for breakfast and lunch, will officially open its doors in downtown Fergus Falls on Tuesday, June 22 at 7 a.m. What’s more? With five separate businesses operating out of this restaurant, Töast offers a one-of-a-kind co-op experience. Patrons can visit the new eatery located at 116 N. Union Ave., Tuesday through Sunday between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Owners Ben and Tessa Schierer have operated the neighboring restaurant, Union Pizza & Brewing Co., since 2015. The family hadn’t planned on opening a second restaurant but after local favorite Cafe 116 closed last summer, new ideas and inspiration began to flow. Töast would represent the celebration of bringing people together and heritage of the community, something the Schierers feel compelled to share with others. “We want Töast to be kind of a small event center where people can gather and eat food and have coffee, but then in the evenings, it can be used for different events,” Tessa remarks. Some of those events include offering art or cooking classes, live music, and crafting events. “Whatever it is, we just want to work with our community and make it a great space.”
Not only will patrons benefit from fusion cuisine but a variety of options from other local businesses ranging from catering to take-and-bake meals. Roasted provides individually prepared meals for the health-conscious on the go while MamaSheena’s Fresh & Fancy provides freezer meals, weekly meal plans and catering for a range of events. For those with a sweet tooth, Peney Cakes will be offering confections and Sweeties, formerly known for organic ice cream, will be serving up sorbets and plant-based desserts.
“The people in this community want you to succeed, which is humbling,” Ben said. An added tool for success is GFF’s Entrepreneur Initiative, a free and confidential consulting program that provides technical assistance for early entrepreneurs and existing business owners wishing to expand their operation. Several of the contributing businesses have and continue to utilize this resource. For more information please visit greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
GFF’s NeTia Bauman said, “Our community is quite fortunate to experience this amalgamation of niche culinary expertise and entrepreneurship. Locally owned businesses with locally sourced talent and ingredients is a growing trend that shows no sign of slowing down.”
Stay up to date by following them on social media @toast116.
