Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce that The Creation Shop will be celebrating the grand opening of their business April 22-24 from 3-7 p.m. at 119 N. Mill St. in downtown Fergus Falls. Owner and artist Blayze Buseth will be hosting an open house and tour on Thursday and Friday with a grand finale on Saturday that includes butler-style service and a cash bar from Steel Wheels!
From Minnesotan, Buseth’s interest in clay-making began in 2009, resulting in an arts degree from M State Fergus Falls. Through a university-based program, he traveled to Jingdezhen, China to learn new artistic techniques, and from that experience, Tom’s Adventure was born. Tom’s award-winning story is told through fine porcelain carvings and digital illustrations.
The inspiration for the Creation Shop is based on Buseth’s travel and cultured artistic training. The shop will offer a variety of activities and membership access with a primary focus on the art of pottery. Whether it’s a date night or a team-building experience, the Creation Shop has something for everyone for all skill levels. The shop includes a gallery with world-renowned pieces from Buseth’s collections as well as from collaborative guest artists like Amanda Callahan. She said, “As a guest artist, I look forward to further developing my own ceramic work as well as working with students of all ages in the exciting and collaborative environment at the Creation Shop.”
Buseth said, “When I learned about the Greater Fergus Falls Entrepreneur Initiative I felt confident that I had the knowledge and resources to bring my downtown business to life.”
Buseth has been working with GFFs’ Entrepreneur Initiative and took advantage of their business consulting services to expedite start-up. To learn more about the free one-on-one coaching service, visit www.greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
GFF’s NeTia Bauman said, “Artists are entrepreneurs, their art is their business. It’s exciting to see such an uptick in artistic entrepreneurs coming through our program,” she continued, “According to a Creative Minnesota 2019 report, arts organizations generate a $2 billion annual economic impact in Minnesota, so we are thrilled to continue growing that industry here in Fergus Falls.”
Stay up to date by following them on social media @CreationShopMN or visit their website at https://www.creationshopmn.com/.
