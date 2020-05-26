The Welcome House Thrift Store will be opening its doors to customers on Thursday, May 28 from 3-6 pm.
The store will be open to 50% capacity and are following all COVID-19 procedures as put forth by the state of Minnesota. Wearing masks and using hand sanitizer will be strongly encouraged by all staff and customers. Only 6-8 customers will be allowed each time.
The store will have an open garage sale on the side of the store (east) side with lots of furniture. Make an offer on all furniture. Everything must go.
Hours on Friday, May 29 will be 3-6 p.m. and Saturday, May 30 hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Starting June 1, store hours will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday and Saturday will be 12 to 3 p.m. The entire store will have a huge sale on everything. Be prepared to save a lot of money.
Watch Facebook for complete store hours returning to the store.
