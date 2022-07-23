Two local attorneys have been honored by a national organization called Super Lawyers.
Erik A. Ahlgren has been selected as a Minnesota Super Lawyers honoree and Sarah C. Duffy was selected as a Super Lawyers Rising Stars honoree. Both are from the Fergus Falls firm Ahlgren Law Office.
According to Super Lawyers, Ahlgren concentrates his practice on bankruptcy law, commercial transactions, business law, Chapter 11 reorganizations, Chapter 12 farm reorganizations, Chapter 7 liquidations and Chapter 13 wage earner plans and has more than 33 years of experience representing clients with bankruptcy matters and commercial transactions.
Ahlgren holds a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Minnesota-Duluth and earned his doctorate in jurisprudence from the University of Michigan Law School, graduated cum laude and practices in Minnesota and North Dakota.
Ahlgren is also one of a select few that have been selected to be a Chapter 7 Trustee in bankruptcy proceedings in Minnesota by the U.S. Department of Justice. As trustee, he reviews bankruptcy petitions of debtors.
According to her bio, Duffy practices primarily in the areas of real estate, estate planning and elder law, landlord/tenant law, corporate and business law, bankruptcy, employment law and is licensed to practice law in both North Dakota and Minnesota, including the Federal District Court of Minnesota. Duffy said she is honored by the award.
“To be recognized by your peers is a privilege and an honor,” said Duffy.
Duffy received her bachelor of arts degree from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. She then attended William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul, obtaining her law degree in 2012.
Duffy is an active member of the Fergus Falls community and is currently involved with Fergus Falls Noon Kiwanis, the Fergus Falls Hockey Association, Girl Scouts and the Otter Tail County Bar Association. In the past, she has been on the board of A Center for The Arts, Claire Ann Shover Nursery School and the Minnesota State Bar Association’s New Lawyers Section.
Duffy was selected to Rising Stars for 2019-22. Rising Stars is an exclusive list of top-rated attorneys in specific practice areas who were chosen after thorough evaluation of numerous criteria. This is the fourth year that Duffy has received the honor.
The Super Lawyers list recognizes no more than 5% of attorneys in each state. The Rising Stars list recognizes no more than 2.5% of attorneys in each state of those who are 40-years-old or younger, or who have been in practice for 10 years or less.
Super Lawyers says that annually, lawyers in each state nominate the top attorneys they’ve personally observed in action. Lawyers may nominate attorneys in their own firm, but these nominations count only if each in-firm nomination is matched by at least one out-firm nomination.
Each nomination carries a point value and out-firm nominations have a greater point value than in-firm nominations. Lawyers cannot nominate themselves and must limit their nominations to others who practice in the same state.