Justin Thoennes, CRPC a financial advisor with Steidl, Benzinger, Tatge, Seifert & Engebretson; a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc., in Alexandria, has achieved the professional designation of chartered retirement planning counselor (CRPC®) through The College of Financial Planning. 

Justin Thoennes successfully completed the rigorous requirements that include course work and a series of examinations that cover pre and postretirement needs, asset management, estate planning and the entire retirement planning process using models and techniques from real client situations.

Thoennes graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in finance. He has been working with Ameriprise since July, 2020.

