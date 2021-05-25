Justin Thoennes, CRPC a financial advisor with Steidl, Benzinger, Tatge, Seifert & Engebretson; a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc., in Alexandria, has achieved the professional designation of chartered retirement planning counselor (CRPC®) through The College of Financial Planning.
Justin Thoennes successfully completed the rigorous requirements that include course work and a series of examinations that cover pre and postretirement needs, asset management, estate planning and the entire retirement planning process using models and techniques from real client situations.
Thoennes graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in finance. He has been working with Ameriprise since July, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.