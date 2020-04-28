Emma Thompson, BFA, APMA, a financial advisor with Legacy Financial Partners, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC, in Fergus Falls recently obtained the behavioral financial advisor professional designation from Kaplan University and think2perform®.
Thompson successfully completed the rigorous requirements, including training and an examination, teaching ways to mentor clients in their financial decisions and increase the value provided in a holistic advice relationship. The program emphasizes how financial decisions are influenced by psychology and neuroscience.
Thompson graduated from University of Jamestown with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and Spanish. She has two years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
