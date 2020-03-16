Greater Fergus Falls is pleased to announce the appointment of two new board members to serve on their board of directors, effective immediately.
Joining the board are Mike Thorson and Shauna Overgaard. Thorson is a Fergus Falls native who owns and operates two manufacturing businesses, Cornerstone Cabinets & Countertops and Midwest Bevel Edge, a wholesale manufacturer with a nationwide reach.
Thorson said, “Joining the Greater Fergus Falls board is one small way I can help give back to the community that raised me and has supported the business I started here. I intend to help make Fergus Falls stronger economically and socially by doing everything I can to support, encourage and grow our business community from within, as well as making Fergus Falls attractive to new businesses.”
Overgaard and her husband relocated to Fergus Falls when they both took positions at Lake Region Healthcare. She currently serves as the director of healthcare analytics and looks forward to the opportunity to focus her passion and innovation locally by joining Greater Fergus Falls.
“My primary goal on the board is to support our highly driven CEO in advancing the mission of Greater Fergus Falls, proactively clearing the path for the economic development of our business community. I particularly want to help cultivate the city’s value as a competitive, forward-thinking hub for STEM and innovation. Arguably, our professional and financial futures depend on it. In my opinion, the city is well-positioned to thrive in this investment,” said Overgaard. “We’ve already begun advancing our STEM programs and workforce, and we are in fact capitalizing on economists Winchester and Osberg’s rural ‘brain gain’ and ‘rural rebound’ research and efforts. That is, we are attracting, welcoming, and connecting our newcomers by proactively sharing the lucrative quality of life Fergus Falls offers.”
GFF CEO Annie Deckert said, “We are pleased to welcome both Mike and Shauna to our board of directors. Both provide a different set of expertise that will add value and help move forward our mission of enhancing our local business community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.