Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) announced last month that it would partner with ILT Academy and Launch MN to sponsor up to two area entrepreneurs to participate in the ILT Academy 2021 Lean Startup Series, a 20-week interactive, immersive program that introduces key concepts in the Lean Startup methodology to new and early stage entrepreneurs in Greater Minnesota. GFF is pleased to share that Nancy XiáoRong Valentine and Shauna Overgaard, Ph.D., both of Fergus Falls, have been accepted and sponsored for the 2021 cohort.
The startup school will provide these two entrepreneurs with online programming, mentorship and networking opportunities. The coursework includes startup innovation, customer driven innovation and developing your lean startup, in addition to developing and presenting a business pitch to a group of investors. At the conclusion of the academy, they will earn an ILT Academy certificate of completion, endorsed by the state of Minnesota and Launch MN. To learn more about this program please visit iltacademy.io.
Valentine is a self-taught watermedium artist who aspires to expand her artistry to include creative mural services on a residential and regional business level. Valentine said, “Through taking part in the ILT Academy, I hope to learn the entrepreneur skills needed to turn my creative ideas into a tangible business plan so I can begin expanding my artistry offerings and grow my small business.”
Follow her on social media @nancyxvalentine or visit her website at www.nancyxvalentine.com to stay up to date.
Overgaard has dedicated her career to objective measurement and monitoring of brain health. She develops and applies artificial intelligence algorithms to big data for biomedical discovery, precision medicine, and precision heath. She is a full-time assistant professor in health informatics and her work and research as founder of Clarity Applied Intelligence specialize in machine learning within the realm of neuroinformatics. “Exponential technologies like data science and AI are the future of health care. I innovate for visionary companies that view personalized medicine as a priority. While I’m trained as a scientist, ILT will train me to think like a CEO. I’m thrilled to be pursuing this dream and so grateful to GFF and ILT for this opportunity.” Follow her story on LinkedIn @ Clarity - Applied Intelligence.
Business development coordinator NeTia Bauman said, “This is an incredible opportunity for anyone interested in pursuing or strengthening their career in entrepreneurship. Fostering the growth of small businesses throughout our region is central to our mission and ILT’s startup school fulfills that niche.”
GFF will partner with local media to document their progress through the academy with a print, digital, and video series on a monthly basis. Follow them @GreaterFF for more information.
