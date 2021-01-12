The Victor Lundeen Company is pleased to announce that it will have a book signing with Larry Dorn of Fergus Falls, on Thursday, Jan. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. Larry has written and published a well-researched 200-page book about his father, which highlights his father’s service to his country during WW II.
The book, “Russell Dorn … A Tribute”, combines Russ’s early life in Fergus Falls, exceptional WW II photos, which commemorate this time in the history of our country, as well as documents that show the locations where his father served, and the great contributions that Americans gave to serve their country. Readers will feel Larry’s passion to tell this story of his father’s life. This is a keepsake illustrated history book which is written about one of America’s “Greatest Generation.”
As a landmark in downtown for over a century, Lundeen’s is proud to continue its tradition of bringing authors to its store to meet readers and customers.
