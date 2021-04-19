Bell Bank has named Zac Wanzek, CFA, CPA, as deputy chief investment officer (CIO) for Bell Institutional Investment Management. Wanzek becomes one of the company’s “next generation” of leaders, having previously served as senior vice president/senior portfolio manager for Bell, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks.
Wanzek earned bachelor’s degrees in accounting and finance from the University of North Dakota, is a chartered financial analyst (CFA) charter holder and holds the certified public accountant (CPA) designation. He joined Bell in 2012 and serves on the investment and wealth management committees for Bell’s institutional investment management arm. He is also advisory board chair for the North Dakota State University Bison Fund, as well as an industry mentor and advisor for the CFA Institute Research Challenge. Wanzek is a member of the North Dakota CPA Society, CFA Institute and CFA Society Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.