West Central Initiative (WCI) welcomes Johnathan Judd of Moorhead and Mark Malingen of Alexandria as new members of its board of directors.
Board members represent a cross section of the nine- county region served by WCI for nearly 35 years, says Anna Wasescha, president/CEO. “Jonathan and Mark bring remarkable experience and leadership to our organization,” said Wasescha. “Through their actions, they have demonstrated a commitment to strong, inclusive communities in our region and bring experience that can help us move our mission and vision forward.”
Johnathan represents Clay County on the board. He will soon complete his second term as mayor of Moorhead. Johnathan earned a law degree at the University of North Dakota and worked as both a county prosecutor and a public defender. He is director of equity and inclusion at M State, Moorhead, and a practicing attorney. He and his wife Tammi have three children. Judd is a champion of holding tough conversations on regional diversity, equity, and inclusion topics, aligning with WCI’s goals.
Mark represents Douglas County on the board. He serves as market president for Glenwood State Bank in Alexandria and First National Bank of Osakis. He is the in-coming president for the Alexandria Rotary Club. He and his wife Stephanie have two sons.
Mark has lived and worked in several west central Minnesota communities.
