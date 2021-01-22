The Welcome House Thrift Store is celebrating their grand reopening on Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 2-6 p.m. at 1678 College Way in Fergus Falls.

The newly remodeled store sells gently used quality clothing, furniture, household items, books and other treasures. Proceeds from the store support people in need in, and a fund to create a transitional home for pregnant and single mothers. The Welcome House is a nonprofit organization.

For more information call 218-998-4779 or email ffwelcomehouse@gmail.com.

