The Welcome House Thrift Store is celebrating their grand reopening on Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 2-6 p.m. at 1678 College Way in Fergus Falls.
The newly remodeled store sells gently used quality clothing, furniture, household items, books and other treasures. Proceeds from the store support people in need in, and a fund to create a transitional home for pregnant and single mothers. The Welcome House is a nonprofit organization.
For more information call 218-998-4779 or email ffwelcomehouse@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.