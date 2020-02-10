Trent Wilson has been admitted as partner at Pickett & Demuth Ltd. Certified Public Accountants, a local accounting firm in Fergus Falls. Wilson is a Fergus Falls native and alumni of Fergus Falls High School. He graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science in accounting degree and in 2015 with a Master of Science in accounting and finance degree. Wilson has worked full-time with the firm since then. He earned his certified public accountant license in 2018.
The firm has been in the Fergus Falls area since 1937 when it was known as Hanson Accounting Service. The firm has switched owners several times since its inception. The current partners are Richard Pickett, Suzanne Demuth, and Trent Wilson.
The change enhances the firm’s ability to offer their services, including income tax planning and preparation, estate and trust tax planning and preparation, general business advisory services, IRS and state representation, payroll processing, and bookkeeping, among others.
Wilson lives in Fergus Falls with his wife Jaci, and their dog Basil. He is an avid hunter and angler and enjoys spending time at the lake during the summer. He is looking forward to his new position and sees a bright future for the firm.
