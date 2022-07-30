The Fergus Falls YMCA is getting a much needed roof replacement that is being funded through the YMCA Foundation.
At a meeting earlier this year, the foundation committed $23,800 to install a new 12,000 square foot roof on the west side of the YMCA that would be located over the child watch area and pool observation areas. The small gym is also getting a new roof, with funds covered by insurance and additional anonymous donors.
Steve Smith, interim CEO of the Fergus Falls YMCA, said the project was long overdue.
“We’re about halfway through and I’m hoping the last third will get taken care of in the next couple of weeks. The project started late in the spring, but was delayed due to availability of some of the materials,” said Smith.
Smith said Roofing Solutions of Fargo is the contractor handling the project. Prior to the spring storm season, the crew power-washed and sealed the biggest problem areas, preventing leaks during the recent storms.
“The roof on this section of the building is over 20 years old,” said Steve Nelson, property manager of the Fergus Falls YMCA. Nelson also emphasized that the work on the roof will not disrupt facility use or guest access.
Ben Underwood, chair of the Foundation Board said the work is necessary to protect the building.
“Our board felt it was appropriate that we invest in this large project and allow other YMCA funds to cover staffing, programming and other expenses crucial to ongoing operations,” said Nelson.
In other YMCA happenings, Smith said leadership changes had taken place in March of 2022.
“We’ve been involved (at the Fergus Falls YMCA) since the middle of March, we were asked in January to consider it. I’m the present CEO of the YMCA up in Fargo. Our job for the YMCA in Fergus Falls is to help them get their feet under them and making sure they are thinking about all the things that need to happen,” said Smith
Morgan Montgomery, also from the Fargo YMCA, assists Smith in the operational side of things, being in the Fergus Falls facility most days helping with day to day needs.
After taking over in March, Smith says they started working on the strategic plan for the organization which was approved by the board on July 27. Smith said they are under contract until next year, but can stick around another year if needed.
Fergus Falls YMCA Board Members are Ben Underwood, chair, Chris Marvel, secretary, Paul Lundeen, treasurer, Bob Ronning, Ann Porter, Jean Bowman, Roger Erstad, Jeff Stanislawski and Dick Felstul.
