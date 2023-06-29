There’s always activities downtown now, but no more than this summer with Phase II of the Riverfront Project under active construction.
Phase II, which will include a splash pad, is proceeding. The city says Comstock Construction will now be able to remove pavement and soil in preparation for the installation of helical piles and the rest of the foundation systems for the project.
City of Fergus Falls Communications Director Jean Bowman shared recently that over the next few weeks, crews will be installing the helical piles that will be augured into the ground and bear the weight of the structures. The installation process of this system will be largely underground and it may appear as if little to no work is happening within the fence.
The city advises that even though it doesn’t look like work is taking place, it actually is with just an excavator and a small number of workers are on site.
When it’s complete, there will be a splash pad with geysers and play features, restrooms, and picnic and seating areas. The north part of the project will consist of a reconfigured parking area.
Another project, more massive in scale, will transform the downtown for a little while with the Lincoln and Union Avenue Street Resurfacing project:
Jul. 7 – Traffic control signs and detours start going up
Jul. 15-20 – At intersections, the concrete pedestrian ramps will be removed.
Aug. 8-11 – Detour/mill and overlay (resurfacing) occurs.
Aug. 12 – Traffic resumes on new surfaces; cones may be installed on the centerline until final striping.
Aug. 16-21 – Final striping.
Bowman said there are now more than 700 spots available to park in a six block area.
The City of Fergus Falls will also host meetings in the council chambers to answer questions and provide updates on two dates:
