For the past three months, a blanket of white snow has covered the land. The trees are gray and barren and the lakes are frozen solid. While winter has its own beauty, it can be difficult to find color and vibrancy in the dark, cold months so characteristic of the season.
There is a group, though, right here in Fergus Falls, that is hoping to add a breath of buttery warm color to the cold Fergus Falls landscape.
Over the past few weeks, the members of the Fergus Falls High School (FFHS) Rainbow Club have been gathering together at the Springboard for the Arts offices in downtown Fergus Falls once a week to work on their first community project.
Since 2011, the FFHS Rainbow Club has been a part of the FFHS community. It started as a place where LGBTQIA students could find support amongst their peers — a place where they could get together as friends, talk about their lives and experiences, support each other and have fun together.
Rea Cheshire, a junior at FFHS, is now the president of the Rainbow Club. When she took over, she wanted to lead the club in a direction where it would be more involved in the community.
“I wanted (the club) to be where we would be helping other people in the community, educating people in the community and doing more service projects or activities, things like that,” Cheshire explained. “So, this was the first big idea that we’ve done outside of our school. I just wanted — and we all agreed — that as nice as the club was before, we wanted it to be more for the community and helping the community and being a part of the community.”
The club decided to do something art-related, since many of the members enjoy doing various forms of art. They got the idea to decorate the windows in the Springboard for the Arts offices in downtown Fergus Falls and slowly but surely, the windows are filling up with colorful, origami butterflies.
“I immediately thought butterflies would be fun because it’s kind of representative of not only the club, but of queer identity as a whole,” expalined Cheshire. “I think we all kind of feel like we go through that transformation as we grow up as people in the LGBTQ community, because you first feel like you can’t be yourself and like you have to hide away — and then you kind of get to be part of (the LGBTQIA) community and be around people who understand what you’re going through or how you are. And also … I like butterflies,” she laughed.
Mindy Christianson, a teacher at FFHS who helps facilitate the club, helped set the teens up with Springboard for the Arts. Springboard staff then put the students in contact with Nancy Valentine, a local professional artist.
“My role is the guidance on different methods that could make their vision a reality,” explained Valentine. She stressed that the project and creative concept was the students’ idea, she was just there to guide them technically as they worked on the art project and lend her experienced hand to help make their ideas come to life.
Valentine and the Rainbow Club members worked together to create lovely origami butterflies that flit and fly in the Springboard windows. They also painted a beautiful ombre butterfly mural that will be featured as the next rotating mural on North Court Street and West Lincoln Avenue. “The goal of the mural is if you stand in front of it, it looks like you have butterfly wings,” explained Cheshire.
Cheshire is looking forward to sharing the display with the Fergus Falls community. “I just hope they are happy when they see it,” she said. “That’s the goal.”
Valentine shared a similar hope about the project as a whole. “Part of it is inspiring joy … I hope the community is inspired to see what they could do if they were able to come together,” she said.
Valentine also shared that this is the first time she has worked together on a project with students and teenagers, and she described it as “life-giving.”
“This group of young minds — there is so much idea generation and continual sparking of ideas … I want us to look at the students as valuable contributors to our community rather than just a community that we have to provide activities for,” Valentine explained. “This was their idea. They have the passion and the drive and the desire to contribute and our community often doesn’t have many places where their ideas can be well received, encouraged and nurtured.”