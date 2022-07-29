HELPING HANDS

A youth group that is on a mission trip from the Our Savior’s Evangelical Lutheran Church from Hartland, Wis., to help preserve the world famous Barrett Lakeside Pavilion. Pictured: Lori Zeller, Suzanne Koch, Dave Christman, Pastor Matthew Rose, Chloe Rose, Henry Rose, Isaac Rose, Owen Smith-Skwierawski, Jackson Clark, Jack Lesch, Ben Anderson, Zach Christman, Addie Baumann, Taylor Koch and Karise Holland.

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL

The small community of Barrett, in Grant County, is home to a treasured landmark that has provided entertainment and a gathering space to generations, but was recently rumored to be headed for demolition.



