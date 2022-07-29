The small community of Barrett, in Grant County, is home to a treasured landmark that has provided entertainment and a gathering space to generations, but was recently rumored to be headed for demolition.
The Lakeside Pavilion in Barrett was purpose-built in 1929, alongside the shore of Barrett Lake and according to city officials is one of the few surviving lakeside facilities of its kind in the state. The pavilion has a large dance floor lined with booth seating, as well as a stage, full kitchen facilities, a deck, a newer looking fishing pier and outdoor picnic area with a gazebo.
However, last week a special public meeting was held on the matter of the pavilion that the city has acknowledged does need major repairs. The meeting saw a large turnout.
City clerk Marita Rhude said the city has no intention of tearing the building down.
“That’s kind of a vicious little rumor that got going, that the city was going to tear it down, but the city was just looking for feedback from our taxpayers because of the cost (of repairs),” said Rhude.
Rhude said they collected a lot of valuable input from that meeting with a lot of resources coming forth that they didn’t have previously. She also stated that the city has not put the work out for bids yet and explained that it’s been hard to get a contractor out for bids because of all the rebuilding in progress from recent storm damage.
Rhude stated they don’t have any hard numbers at this time.
Former Barrett resident Larry Hotfoet is part of a number of individuals and groups that would like to see the pavilion preserved and kept up. Hotfoet ran a blacktopping firm for a number of years in Richfield, but is now retired and hopes to work with the city to fix some of the issues with the structure.
“We really hope everybody sticks together because we’re all fighting for the same purpose. Right now we’re trying to organize ‘Friends of the Pavilion.’ A number of us are retired and have our own contacts and we’re going to try to do fundraising and try to get the building back in a condition where people in the county can enjoy it,” said Hotfoet.
Hotfoet said the pavilion was the hub for Grant County at one time. Acts like Ferlin Husky and Lawrence Welk made regular appearances at the venue over the years.
“We’d like to start with some of the major issues and save the floor, because there are some water issues, rotting and drainage issues. Eventually get the building where it could be used for year round purposes,” said Hotfoet.
Some of the major issues with the building include the roof which leaks and will have to be replaced and other extensive repairs.
Other groups that are also pitching in include the Barrett Peace Lutheran Church men’s group, as well as a youth group that is on a mission trip from the Our Savior’s Evangelical Lutheran Church from Hartland, Wis.
Rhude also said there have been numerous offers to help with fundraising.
“Some proposals that we’ve gotten from people that will help and come out and get us some actual and real live bids, but we’ve got to set some specifications,” said Rhude.
Rhude stated that each had their own ideas on what needed to be done to the pavilion, so she said that needs to be worked out as far as the extent of the work needed.