In observance of National Safe Digging Month in April, Great Plains Natural Gas wants to bring awareness to a simple process that will keep people safe, reduce service disruptions and have those planning to dig follow the law. As part of National Safe Digging Month, homeowners are encouraged to take the following steps when planning a digging project this spring:
featured
Call 811 before you dig
- Submitted Great Plains Natural Gas
-
-
Better than a comments section
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
✔ A site just for our local community
✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation
✔ Free for everyone
Join the community
What's NABUR?
Most Popular
-
Simple beginnings: Local couple starting up food truck
-
Remodeling to continue: City council approves loan request to help strip mall update
-
Two Fergus Falls men arrested in Douglas drug bust
-
Getting things done: Rasmusson busy during on going session
-
Understanding potential changes in estate taxes
-
A pat on the back: LREC garners national recognition
-
Delayed delivery
-
From the Record — Mar. 28-Apr. 3, 2023
-
Search warrant results in arrests in Elbow Lake
-
Otter wrestling host honors night
- PAID ADVERTISEMENT -
MN Lake Guys Real Estate
Most Popular
-
Simple beginnings: Local couple starting up food truck
-
Remodeling to continue: City council approves loan request to help strip mall update
-
Getting things done: Rasmusson busy during on going session
-
Understanding potential changes in estate taxes
-
Delayed delivery
-
From the Record — Mar. 28-Apr. 3, 2023
-
Two Fergus Falls men arrested in Douglas drug bust
-
A pat on the back: LREC garners national recognition
-
Otter wrestling host honors night
-
Ice age, Lake Agassiz impacted our area