In January 2021, Dr. Allison Goddard joined the Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) team. Goddard specializes in dermatology and was drawn to the need for a dermatologist in the area, but also her instincts about the atmosphere at LRH.
“During my interview at Lake Region, I felt a very strong sense of community amongst the providers and staff,” she shared.
Goddard grew up in Kansas. She completed her undergraduate degree in Boston, majoring in psychology, while working full time as a surgical assistant at Mass General Hospital. After a life-changing year of volunteering in indiginous areas of Ecuador with mobile surgery, Goddard was inspired to apply for medical school. She completed her dermatology training in Boston and Chicago. Prior to moving to Fergus Falls, Goddard practiced dermatology in Tennessee, Montana and Colorado, and practiced academic medicine at Harvard.
Deciding on dermatology wasn’t difficult for Goddard. Growing up, she suffered from psoriasis and her brother required Accutane for severe cystic acne.
“I saw firsthand how dermatologic care can impact a patient’s quality of life,” explained Goddard. “During medical school rotations in dermatology, my interest was confirmed. I was drawn to the variety and complexity of the field.”
While giving tough diagnoses is her least favorite part of the job, Goddard’s goal is to deliver the news with as much education, support and reassurance as possible. Watching her patients and their self-esteem and quality of life improve is why she does the job.
“Positive emotions are contagious and it makes me happy to see my patients happy,” she said.
Outside of the office, Goddard enjoys spending time outdoors, hiking with her Bernese mountain dog named Finn. She also enjoys travel and is safely enjoying it locally until international travel becomes a safe option once again.
“In my short time here, I have felt very welcomed and appreciated by the greater Fergus Falls community,” expressed Goddard. “I appreciate all of the kind words and thank you all for the warm welcoming!”
Goddard is accepting new patients at LRH. Patients who need her expertise can call and make an appointment directly, or see their primary care provider for a referral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.