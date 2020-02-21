The Otter Tail County Historical Society Coffee Klatch series continues on Friday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m. Don Schultz and Doug Hedtke will provide a history of the Fergus Falls goose flock.
In 1962, the Fergus Falls Fish & Game Club initiated a Canada goose restoration project. Club members were alarmed at the noticeable decline of waterfowl and decided to expend a major portion of their efforts to improving the situation. This presentation will provide some history behind the project, trials and setbacks along the way and ongoing efforts that have ultimately led to its success.
Don Schultz recently retired as a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wildlife manager. Doug Hedtke was a DNR assistant wildlife manager.
The OTCHS Coffee Klatch is part of the year long commemoration of the Fergus Falls Fish & Game Club’s 100th anniversary. Make sure to visit the new OTCHS exhibit Fergus Falls Fish & Game Club: 100 Years of Conservation.
The coffee klatch is free, for more information call 218-736-6038.
