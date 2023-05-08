A Canadian man currently residing in Fergus Falls has been charged with a felony after voting in two different election cycles, despite being ineligible.
Richard Steven Jordan, 32, was taken into custody on May 8.
According to court records, the case against Jordan began on Jan. 5 when a Fergus Falls police officer received a case file from the Otter Tail County Auditor's Office regarding possible voter fraud.
According to court records, the officer learned that on Dec. 22, 2022, Jordan called the elections office requesting his voter registration application, voter record and voter card related to his citizenship. An elections support official with Otter Tail County returned his call and let him know that he would need to fill out a voter registration information request.
It was at this point that court records indicate that Jordan told the election official that he wanted to have his record removed. The election official told Jordan that he would need to fill out different paperwork to inactivate his record.
Jordan then went to the elections office that same day and filled out a voter registration information request to inactivate his voter record. While in the auditor's office, he was visibly upset and stated that he filled out things that he shouldn't have and that because he claimed to have been a US citizen, now his citizen application was going to be denied and that he committed fraud.
The officer reviewed Jordan’s original Minnesota voter registration application at that time, which was an Election Day registration completed by Jordan on Nov. 8, 2016, submitted in person on the day of the election, where he also verified his identity with a MN issued driver's license, which the officer confirmed did correspond with Jordan’s driver's license number.
Court records also state that when filling out the application, Jordan checked a box stating that he was a US Citizen and also signed it.
The elections support official was also able to use Jordan's assigned voter ID number to confirm that he voted in the Minnesota State General Elections in person in Fergus Falls on Nov. 8, 2016 and again on Nov. 3, 2020.
Court records further indicate that the officer assigned to the case then reviewed a search through the Minnesota Department of Homeland Security that was completed on Dec. 28, 2022, confirming that the defendant's citizenship was listed as Canada.
The officer then confronted Jordan on Jan. 5 who acknowledged that he is a citizen of Canada and was working on getting his US citizenship. He stated to the officer that he was talking to his naturalization officer and then he went to try to request an inactive voter record. Jordan also acknowledged at that time that he did register to vote and said he thought he could vote in city elections. He initially also stated that his wife filled out the original application for him and checked the box saying he was a citizen and then sent it in. However, an officer did confirm that the document was filled out in person on election day in 2016 according to court records.
Jordan made his first court appearance on the charge May 8 and was booked into the OTC Jail and released on his own recognizance with conditions including that he keep in contact with his attorney, report if his address or phone number changes and attend all future court hearings.
Jordan's next court appearance is scheduled for June 13.