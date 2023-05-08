CHARGED

Richard Steven Jordan, 32.

 Submitted

A Canadian man currently residing in Fergus Falls has been charged with a felony after voting in two different election cycles, despite being ineligible.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?