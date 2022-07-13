A large crowd was in attendance at a forum organizers called “Get to know the Candidates,” which featured two local candidates and one statewide conservative candidate for Minnesota attorney general held on July 12, at the Eagles Club on Peck Street in Fergus Falls.
Fergus Falls police officer Joey Geiszler is running against current Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons and spoke first, taking questions and indicated one of his main platforms was to stand up constitutional rights.
“If the legislature tries to pass unconstitutional laws, I will not enforce them on the people. You guys have the power. You guys in this county. That’s where we’ve got to start. Local and build it up,” stated Geiszler.
Republican Senate District 9 candidate Nathan Miller spoke on a wide variety of issues that he is passionate about including accountability.
“I’ve got a serious issue with what happened in 2020 and 2021. I do not agree at all with taking respiratory ill patients and shoving them in senior living centers. To me there are two people specifically that should be held accountable for that, Jan Malcolm (Minnesota Department of Human Services director) and Gov. Tim Walz. I’m gravely disappointed with our Republican Senate for not firing Malcolm when they had the opportunity,” stated Miller, who was referencing the state’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other issues that Miller spoke of included that most current legislators have a lack of political courage and are answerable to organizations they get endorsements from. Miller stated adamantly that he would not be accepting any endorsements for that reason.
Miller is also looking to change accountability for the judicial system, the over-sexualization of the educational system and what he referred to as the “shenanigans” of the teachers unions. He is wanting to provide a fresh perspective as a state legislator because he feels there is no more dialog and that most legislators are not willing to debate, but rather follow the party line on many issues.
Miller is running against Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls), the Republican endorsed candidate who is currently completing his first term in the Minnesota House of Representatives. Both are running to succeed retiring State Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen (R-Alexandria).
Also in attendance at the event was the Republican candidate for Minnesota attorney general, Doug Wardlow, who started out his remarks saying how he felt people have had enough of business as usual.
“We have a huge opportunity, people are finally fed up, waking up all across the state. I can tell you, this is the year for us to win and change our state and put it back to our founding principles. This is our last chance if we don’t do it this time, we won’t be able to do it later,” stated Wardlow.
Some of Wardlow’s goals if he is elected include investigating and prosecuting election fraud, protecting Minnesota families, defending vulnerable adults and the elderly and cracking down on sanctuary cities.