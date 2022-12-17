The I-94 Speedway recently concluded the 2022 season with an awards banquet that recognized a year of champions, new drivers and helpful sponsors.
Keyanna Shaw is an organizer of the event and she explained the array of awards that were presented on the eventful evening: “We do the banquet every year. Since we have six different classes of cars, six champions were recognized. We also recognize the top 10 placers in each class, along with presenting rookie of the year awards.”
The race organization also presents a sportsman award for each class, recognizing drivers who showed team spirit and aided other drivers on the course.
“The drivers vote that one in,” Shaw mentioned. “It’s awesome to see participants who help out and go above and beyond, it’s a really cool award.”
Trucking and Bud’s Auto Body contributed an additional $12,500 for a bonus point fund and although the speedway’s three year naming rights contract with Sure Step has come to an end, the organization thanks them for sharing their name with the I-94 Speedway the last few years.
The new naming rights sponsor was solidified recently as European Metal Recycling, making for the new I-94 EMR Speedway badge. The company exists as a global leader in metal recycling; EMR is full-service consumer and industrial metal scrap recycler and maintains a considerable presence in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin, handling over 100 grades of ferrous and nonferrous materials.
“The Helberg family are very close family friends of ours and well known in the racing community,” Shaw continued. “They have supported many drivers and events throughout the years. We are very thrilled to share their EMR name for the next four years and we cannot wait for the 2023 season to begin.”
