Drivers recognized
Pictured are the 2022 I-94 Sure Step Speedway Track Champions.
From left to right- Shawn Meyer (Late Model), Shawn Beto (Short Tracker), Brady Gerdes (Modified), Ryan Satter (Street Stock), Ben Wolden (Viessman Late Model), Brendan Blascyk (Midwest Modified)
 Submitted | Keyanna Shaw

The I-94 Speedway recently concluded the 2022 season with an awards banquet that recognized a year of champions, new drivers and helpful sponsors.



