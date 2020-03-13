In the wake of the recent coronavirus pandemic, there are many questions that have been asked by members in the community. One of the main questions is who is the most vulnerable for having serious illness due to the virus? According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), people at higher risk of illness are older adults and those with chronic medical conditions. For this reason, many senior facilities are being proactive in their approach to outside visitors.
PioneerCare in Fergus Falls has temporarily suspended visits unless medically necessary. Marketing and development coordinator Steve Guttormson stated that the health of the facilities residents was top priority.
“Our first priority continues to be to ensure the health and wellbeing of the people we serve,” Guttormson said. “The infection control measures we’re currently taking are similar to those we implement on a daily basis to prevent the spread of illness among our residents. The difference now is that, since there are still facts unknown with this virus, we’re screening all who must enter the building – such as staff and suppliers – upon entering. For that purpose, we’re using a screening tool – essentially a short questionnaire – modeled after recommendations from the CDC and CMS.”
Lake Region Healthcare (LRH), Prairie Ridge Hospital and Health Services and Mill Street Residence also restricted visitors to one designated support person throughout a visit.
In a release by LRH, interim CEO Kent Mattson said that the decision was not made lightly.
“After careful consideration, we made this difficult choice because our top priority must be the safety of our patients, staff and communities,” Mattson said. ““Under most circumstances, we fully support family and friends being involved in the comfort and healing of our patients and we recognize that interacting with friends and family can be helpful to the healing process. We strongly encourage everyone to utilize other forms of support for their loved ones, such as phone calls, video chats on cellphones or other mobile devices.”
Guttormson held the same sentiment.
“While we’re discouraging visitors that don’t have an urgent need to be here, we know it’s important for residents to be social and keep in touch with family. We continue to do internal group activities. We have the technology available in rooms, like our education center, for residents to have on-screen, virtual visits with loved ones as an alternative to in-person visits,” Guttormson added.
PioneerCare, like several other care facilities in and around the Fergus Falls area, have been vigilant in tracking developments related to the spread of COVID-19. As with other widespread illnesses, PioneerCare follows guidelines by the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health in regards to cleaning including disinfecting frequently touched areas, which is happening multiple times a day.
“In that time and going forward, we’re in continuous contact with the appropriate health agencies, continuously review our current infection control policies, and make any necessary updates based on any new information. We’ve been communicating with residents, family members and staff as we learn more,” Guttormson said.
As of Friday, there have been 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota.
