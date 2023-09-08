Logo

The FFCA was founded in 1938 and continues to bring fabulous musical acts to Fergus Falls.

The Fergus Falls Concert Association has been a staple in the arts and culture of the community since 1938. With the steadfast commitment of advancing the social, musical, educational and cultural interests of Fergus Falls. Now in its 85th year, the music and the motto continue.



