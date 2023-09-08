The Fergus Falls Concert Association has been a staple in the arts and culture of the community since 1938. With the steadfast commitment of advancing the social, musical, educational and cultural interests of Fergus Falls. Now in its 85th year, the music and the motto continue.
Long before the days of being entertained by the internet and social media, there were a limited number of opportunities to enjoy musical acts. You couldn’t Youtube the latest music video or watch a livestream concert. To help bring that type of cultural exposure to people, it took a lot more than entering a web address.
The FFCA began to make it easier for the community to experience art and live music. Fenwick Fetvedt, “The father of the FFCA,” knew the importance of exposing rural communities to music and outside culture. The first concert series in 1938-1939 showcased three concerts at the affordable price of $3 for adults and $1.50 for students.
One thing that sets the FFCA apart from other concerts offered is that tickets are purchased on a season membership subscription. Buying a season membership gets you entry into the concerts offered that season. The subscription is still affordable and the concerts offered are some of the best around. While you can’t buy tickets to just one concert, if you have someone from outside of the FFCA radius, the member can purchase a guest pass for them to enjoy a show along with them.
Jeanne Jensen, FFCA board president, said, “We also have reciprocity agreements with three other associations, Alexandria, Wadena and Sauk Centre. A membership in the Fergus Falls Concert Association allows our members admission to the concerts in the series in the other communities.”
The websites for those associations will have their updated concert lineup information.
Right now the annual membership drive at FFCA is underway. By visiting their website, you can find membership information and other resources. Jensen said “You can also access information about each of the concerts as well as a sample of each performer on our website.”
The first concert this year is coming up this month. Sept. 28, "Divas 3" will be kicking off the season at Kennedy Secondary School. Divas 3 is a collaboration of three female vocalists with music selections covering four decades of hits by artists like Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Donna Summer and ABBA.
Also coming to the area this calendar year will be "Empire Trio," covering Hollywood's most beloved songs and "Yesterday Once More," honoring the songs of Karen Carpenter.
"Sonata Quartet," "Here Comes the Sun" and "Brassfire" will visit Fergus Falls in the spring with unique songs and infinite talent.
FFCA prides itself on bringing big city entertainment opportunities to the area at prices affordable to the local community.
