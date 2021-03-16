During the cold Minnesota months, you can often find Karl Beck embracing the legacy left by his father, artist Charlie Beck. In addition to his vibrant paintings, Charlie practiced woodcarving, an artform that keeps Karl occupied during his retirement years.
Karl resides on the outskirts of Fergus Falls in a home he built alongside his father. His living room boasts a number of his pieces of artwork, from wood-turned bowls to hand-carved birds, turtles and otters. Using an arsenal of rasps, grinders, and “a lot of sandpaper,” Karl can carve a pair of cardinals in a day, though his larger projects take a substantial amount of time.
Like many other artistic outlets, woodcarving and woodworking have gained renewed interest over the last year, as demonstrated by increased sales of woodcarving tools in 2020. Blue Hills Press is releasing two new books this spring dedicated to woodworking. “Projects from the Minimalist Woodworker” by Vic Tessolin examines the use of essential tools in conjunction with various techniques. “In order to understand, you must do,” a quote by Tessolin, is a concept that was affirmed by Karl in his explanation of his own process.
Karl began his wood-focused artwork by turning bowls more than 14 years ago. “I learned everything from my dad,” he shared. Following his retirement, he began carving small hummingbirds and then cardinals, his most popular piece. He has a wide variety of birds he has created, with pheasants being the most difficult and time consuming. His favorite, and a community favorite, have been his otters.
Using basswood from Pebble Lake Golf Course, Karl creates a rough shape with a bandsaw, then continues to grind down a shape. He uses rasps and sandpaper to complete the form of his piece and then uses dremel tools to add detailing, if desired. “(The best part is) being done, because you’re constantly looking at it … looking at it … looking at it ... it’s nice getting the shape done and if you’re painting things that are more complex. It’s nice to be done with those. And then when you’re done you just feel good about it!”
Those interested in a more minimalist method of hand-carving can find a lot of insight in another book being released by Blue Hills Press this spring. “The Handcarved Bowl” by Danielle Rose Byrd walks carvers through a step-by-step process from harvesting wood to a completed, hand-carved bowl. The guide has detailed information on various carving tools and techniques, allowing the newest of carvers to benefit from its contents.
Karl will continue carving, though he tends to take a break in the warmer months to enjoy golfing, fishing, and the other pleasantries Minnesota has to offer. His work is for sale on display at Kaddatz Galleries in downtown Fergus Falls. His advice for those interested in carving is to “just start.” Like most artwork and hobbies, there is a learning curve. Overall, Karl’s takeaway from his carving this far is simple: “It’s been a good hobby! It’s fun!”
