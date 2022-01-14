SIGN UP: Jan. 25 is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day and anyone who is interested in working as a poll worker in the 2022 elections is encouraged to seek information and sign up at the Otter Tail County Government Services Center on 510 Fir Avenue West in Fergus Falls.
There are so many opportunities for individuals to help out in their community, such as volunteering at school, assisting with a blood drive or helping out at a food bank.
Another, maybe less thought of option, is to be a poll worker. What better way to serve the community than to help them vote?
2022 is an election year when ballots will be cast for U.S. representatives, governor and lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and more. Come Nov. 8, counties across the country will need trained community members to help individuals participate in the heart of democracy by casting their vote.
This month, on Jan. 25, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) is celebrating National Poll Worker Recruitment Day in order to encourage people to lend their time by serving as a poll worker in the nation’s elections this year.
According to the EAC, America is currently facing a critical shortage of poll workers. Now is the time for potential poll workers to help keep democracy strong.
Poll workers assist with the smooth administration of in-person voting both on and before election day. They set up polling places, check in voters, show people how to use voting machines and answer various questions (though specific duties will vary).
Those interested in working as a poll worker in Otter Tail County (OTC) must be at least 16 years of age, must attend the poll worker training session and must be eligible to vote in the state of Minnesota.
For those who meet the requirements and are interested in signing up, they are encouraged to contact the OTC Government Services Center on 510 Fir Avenue West, in Fergus Falls at 218-998-8040 or at voter@co.ottertail.mn.us.
Poll workers are compensated for their time. Compensation varies from township to township and from city to city.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone