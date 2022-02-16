Over the last few months in Otter Tail County,across Minnesota and across the nation, catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed.
On average, Minnesota saw 130 thefts per 100,000 cars registered in the state, up from 64 in 2020, an increase of 66 thefts per 100,000 vehicles according to BeenVerified, who tracks crime trends around the U.S.
An analysis found thefts through 2021 more than quadrupled all catalytic converter thefts in 2020, and the trend shows no signs of slowing down this year. All other states have been hit harder when it comes to catalytic converter theft, with Minnesota ranking 50th in the United States. Regardless, thefts increased 72% since September alone, with an overall increase of 104%.
For non-mechanics, auto part store NAPA in a blog post, defines the catalytic converter as part of a car’s exhaust system. If the vehicle has a gas or a diesel engine it emits gasses while the engine is burning fuel. These emissions can be harmful to people and the environment, but the catalytic converter contains elements like rhodium, platinum and palladium that react with and neutralize the harmful gasses found in a car’s exhaust.
As one can imagine, the above list contains some very valuable and rare metals. Rhodium can sell for thousands of dollars per ounce. Because of this, thieves will steal and extract and sell what is in them.
NAPA also says catalytic converters can be expensive to replace when they’re broken, with some selling for more than $1,000, with unwary consumers or repair shops buying these stolen second hand parts to save themselves or customers money.
There are some things you can do to keep your vehicle safe.
The first rule of thumb is to always park in a safe, well lit and visible place. It is also important to know that in order for someone to steal the catalytic converter they will have to be in a position to get underneath your car. So being in a highly visible location may dissuade a thief if they have a greater chance of being caught.
If the vehicle is parked in a driveway or an outside area by your home, you may want to consider getting security cameras.
There are some older model vehicles that could have the converter welded to the frame, however most newer vehicles will have a separate frame that the catalytic converter is attached to. A battery powered reciprocating saw with a metal cutting blade seems to be the most common tool for someone trying to steal catalytic converters.
NAPA also suggests installing a car alarm as a deterrent, and recommends choosing one that’s sensitive enough to detect the vibrations that are created when a converter is sawed off.
More information on what can be done to prevent catalytic converter theft is available at knowhow.napaonline.com/why-do-people-steal-catalytic-converters.