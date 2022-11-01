With an easy to fill out application, most families at a certain income level in Otter Tail County can now take advantage of the child tax credit.
Families with no low income could get at least $3,600 per child with the CTC, plus $1,400 with the third stimulus payment - even if they have never filed taxes before and if they have not filed taxes this year. It is estimated that more than 33,000 children in Minnesota could miss out on this money if their parent/guardian has not filed.
To qualify, children must have lived with a parent or guardian for most of 2021, or the child was under 18 at the end of 2021, and they were not born in 2022.
The CTC for tax year 2021 is up to $3,600 per child under six, and $3,000 per child age 6-17.
If you received any monthly advance CTC payments in 2021, you need to file taxes this year to get the second half of your money. The rest of your CTC will be issued in one payment.
Essentially, the Earned Income Tax Credit is calculated by the amount of earned income you received in 2021, your filing status, and the number of qualifying children claimed as dependents on your simplified tax return. The credit is a range from $560 to $6,935 based on your specific tax situation.
If you have not received any CYC payments yet, you can file simplified taxes now to get the whole credit.
The first question on the application asks if you reside in any of the fifty states or the District of Columbia, as well as qualifying if you are a member of the armed forces, or a resident of Puerto Rico or any other U. S. Territory. Finally the first question also asks if you have a foreign address.
The next question asks if an applicant was legally married as of December 31, 2021. A person is married according to the IRS if they have a legal marriage and have not been legally divorced. If someone lives with and shares finances with a partner but is not legally married the applicant is advised to select "No." If a person wants to file without a spouse's involvement, the IRS says the only filing options for a simplified return are married and single. If you are legally married, you have to say "yes" and file jointly with your spouse. In the unlikely event that a spouse died, the IRS says that the applicant would still select "yes" and file with the deceased spouse.
The third question verifies income eligibility and asks if the applicant and their spouse made less than $25,100 in 2021. The eligible income sources include a salary, hourly wages, dividends, interest payments, tips, commissions and self-employment or contract payments.
With the fourth question, the IRS confirms that to qualify for the CTC, that in 2021, an applicant and their spouse earned less than $400 in contract work or self-employment income, did not receive the Advance Premium Tax Credit and are not required to file a full tax return for any other reason.
Self-employment income is generally any money that you made from your own business, or in some cases working part time for an employer. Self-employment income is reported to you on a 1099 rather than a W-2.
If your employer calls you a "contractor" rather than an "employee," your income from that job is probably self-employment income. Self-employment income could include 1099 contract work, gig work, driving for Uber, Lyft, or similar and renting out a home. The Advance Premium Tax Credit is a subsidy some households get for their health insurance coverage.
An applicant would not have received the Advance Premium Tax Credit last year if they were on Medicaid or Medicare, got healthcare coverage from an employer, or if you didn’t have any healthcare coverage at all. Rather, an applicant would have received the Advance Premium Tax Credit if the applicant purchased market-rate insurance on healthcare.gov or a state healthcare exchange website. This type of insurance is sometimes referred to as “Obamacare.”
The next question confirms the applicant is currently filing a simplified federal tax return. The applicant can file a simplified tax return to claim the CTC, third stimulus check
And the Earned Income Tax Credit.
Applicants are also encouraged to claim additional money by sharing any 2021 W-2 forms to qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), which is a tax credit that can give you up to $6,700. The requirements for the credit are that an applicant had a job earning money in 2021 and each person on the return has a Social Security number.
There are some red flags that if an applicant has done any of the following they will not be able to use the online too from the IRS include if an applicant has previously had the CTC or the EITC reduced or disallowed by an IRS investigation and an applicant has not properly filed Form 8862 since then. Another red flag is if an applicant that has had income in tips from a service job that was not reported to an employer and is not claiming any children for the CTC this year, but you received Advance Child Tax Credit payments in 2021, or an applicant bought or sold cryptocurrency in 2021.
The IRS says the form usually takes about 15 minutes to complete and tax documents are not required. If you want to claim additional money with the EITC, you will need your W-2(s) from your employer.
The tool for the CTC was created in partnership with the President Joe Biden and the White House along with the the U.S. Department of Treasury for families to file on their mobile devices in 15 minutes or less at getctc.org