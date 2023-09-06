Nibler

Mike Frisch with a bass.  Bass are often cooperative biters.

 Submitted

Two partners and I caught lots of walleyes – most in the 13 to 16 inch size range – on a recent fishing trip. While the fish weren’t big, the trip reminded me of just how much fun reeling in a bunch of fish can be, even if the fish aren’t big. With that trip in mind, this writing offers tips for anglers who “just wanna get a bite” and don’t care about the size of the fish!



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?