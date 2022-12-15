It’s a show one wouldn't want to miss on Friday, in Elbow Lake.
The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train returned to the rails this season for its first cross-continent tour in three years to again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network.
One of the performers at this year’s event, Alan Doyle, originally from Petty Harbor, Newfoundland in Canada, said it is such an honor to come into small towns like Elbow Lake and spread the Christmas spirit and help out at the same time.
“This is my third run on the CP Holiday Train and it's the closest thing you’ll ever get to being Santa Clause in your life. You roll into town on this lit train, the side opens up and there you are in the middle of a town’s celebration for about a half hour, then roll down the tracks again and you're gone, it’s a very bizarre, but wonderful experience,” said Doyle.
Doyle’s music is almost a world away from the predominantly Norwegian culture of Elbow Lake and it may come as a surprise for attendees.
“The roots of my music are in traditional Newfoundland Folk music, which is very Celtic and Irish in its base. Accordions and fiddles and that kind of Celtic music is the base of what I do and there are tinges of country music and rock n’ roll, but I think people generally find it joyous and Celtic in its roots,” said Doyle.
Also on the bill for the train-show is Ottawa born Kelly Prescott, a third-generation singer/songwriter on both sides of her family. Prescott and her family made their Grand Ole Opry debut as guests of Terri Clark in 2018. She has toured all over North America.
“What people will hear is a couple of songs from our other wonderful singer Kelley Prescott, who is amazing. Myself, I will play five or six songs that will be mixed between my own songs and the Great Big Sea songs and some Christmas favorites and just joyous and great fun,” said Doyle.
CP's president and chief executive officer, Keith Creel said, "The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need. We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving."
CP says that while the Holiday Train shows are free to attend, they ask attendees to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they're able. Local food shelves set up collection stations at the event, with all donations made, staying with the local food bank to help people in need in the community. Because local food shelves buy food at a discount, cash donations can go further than food donations to help those in need.
Since the Holiday Train program launched in 1999, it's raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.
The CP Holiday Train show in downtown Elbow Lake was Dec. 16, at 4:15 p.m. with the event starting at 4:30 p.m.