HOLIDAY TRAIN

The CP Holiday Train brings entertainment with a purpose. CP says that while the Holiday Train shows are free to attend, they ask attendees to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they're able.

 Submitted Neil Zeller

It’s a show one wouldn't want to miss on Friday, in Elbow Lake.



