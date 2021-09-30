Faster than you can add one plus one, the number of cats and kittens at the shelter can go from manageable to bursting at the seams. The Humane Society of Otter Tail County (HSTOC) presently has57 cats and kittensavailable for adoption …all arefully vettedand on sale through October for just $30 with your approved application. Fully vetted means the HSOTC shelter kittens and cats are current on required immunizations. All have had thorough examinations by one of our full-time vet techs and if additional vet care is indicated, they have been seen by a local veterinarian. Most have been spayed/neutered or will be required to be in the future and for added peace of mind, all have microchips. They areultimately some of the healthiest cats available anywhere,with everything included in the $30 adoption fee. Adopting a shelter cat can also help remove the guesswork around whether your new feline family member will be a good fit in your home. Our workers typically know the background of shelter animals and can share tidbits about their temperaments and personalities. They can help match a cat that will get along with other animals in your home or perhaps recommend one that will be comfortable around kids and chaos versus one that prefers to be a quiet couch potato.
But of course, if adoption is not for you right now, we hope you will consider volunteering your time to socialize these precious babies in our beautiful cat sanctuary area. Whether you have 20 minutes or three hours to spare, the cats are happy for any time they get to play, climb and purr outside the confines of their suites. We are also always in need of reliable foster families willing to help with our overflow when needed. And of course, with more cats comes more need for donations of cat litter and high-quality kitten food(preferably Iams, Science Diet, Blue Buffalo or Purina).The consistent use of high-quality food in our shelter helps to ensure more healthy digestive tracks for the animals and less cleanup for shelter staff. And lastly,please do your part to control pet overpopulation by spaying/neutering all cats and dogs in your care. In just 16 months, one unaltered cat can produce 36 offspring. Visit our website atwww.humanesocietyotc.orgto take a peek at current cats in search of loving homes or visit them during regular business hours,Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
