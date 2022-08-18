Black bears are an iconic Minnesota species and although it is believed that grizzly bears once roamed across portions of the state, ursus americanus is the only species of bear found within the region.
Current estimates place Minnesota’s black bear population at roughly 12,000 to 15,000 animals; although existing mainly in the top third of the state, black bears have been steadily expanding their range southward and westward for years.
Various agencies monitor the bears through the use of colorful ear tags and radio collars with GPS units. With the bear hunting season opening the first of September hunters are being reminded to avoid shooting the marked animals.
“We are asking hunters to avoid shooting these valuable research bears,” explains Andy Tri, a DNR bear research scientist.
Although collars can be obscured by thick fur, all collared bears are marked with large colorful ear tags that should be plainly visible at typical hunting ranges. The DNR recognizes that certain situations may arise where it is not possible for a hunter to recognize these devices so harvesting a radio-collared bear is not illegal.
There are also bears being tracked through the use of very small ear tags; these animals are not collared and may be involved in other research projects and it is legal to harvest these bears as well.
Otter Tail County exists in a unique portion of the state regarding their range –a large portion of OTC exists in a "no quota area" allowing hunters to purchase a permit over the counter, while area 45 in the eastern portion of the county is regulated through the lottery system where there is no guarantee for bear license.
Researchers are currently monitoring 25 black bears through the use of radio collars in different areas of the state, including area 45 and parts of the no-quota zone of which OTC is largely comprised.
Crucial elements of the ongoing research efforts focus on year-to-year shifts in natural food availability and how this impacts a bears movement and behavior.
“These collared bears give us much of the data we use in bear managements and are most valuable to us when they are collared for multiple years,” Tri states.
More information on black bears, current season information and conservation efforts can be found at the following: dnr.state.mn.us.
