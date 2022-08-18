State icon

Black bears are a key species in Minnesota ecosystems and represent a cultural heritage and lore that dates back far before researches began studying them. 

 Submitted | Corey Eggen

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Black bears are an iconic Minnesota species and although it is believed that grizzly bears once roamed across portions of the state, ursus americanus is the only species of bear found within the region. 



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?