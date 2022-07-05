Question: How many classes of drivers’ licenses are there and what do they mean?
Answer: Minnesota has four different classes of drivers’ licenses.
Class D:
• Single vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 26,000 pounds or less;
• Recreational vehicles;
• Certain farm vehicles;
• Towing vehicles, regardless of weight, provided the GVW of the combination does not exceed 26,000 pounds;
• Towing vehicles up to 10,000 pounds GVW when the combination exceeds 26,000 pounds GVW.
Class C:
• All Class D vehicles requiring a hazardous materials, passenger, and/or school bus endorsement.
Class B:
• All Class C and Class D vehicles and all other single unit motor vehicles including buses with proper endorsements;
• May tow vehicles with a GVW up to 10,000 pounds.
Class A:
• Any vehicle or combination of vehicles with proper endorsement(s).
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.
