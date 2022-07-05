Purchase Access

Question: How many classes of drivers’ licenses are there and what do they mean?

Answer: Minnesota has four different classes of drivers’ licenses.

Class D:

• Single vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 26,000 pounds or less;

• Recreational vehicles;

• Certain farm vehicles;

• Towing vehicles, regardless of weight, provided the GVW of the combination does not exceed 26,000 pounds;

• Towing vehicles up to 10,000 pounds GVW when the combination exceeds 26,000 pounds GVW.

Class C:

• All Class D vehicles requiring a hazardous materials, passenger, and/or school bus endorsement.

Class B:

• All Class C and Class D vehicles and all other single unit motor vehicles including buses with proper endorsements;

• May tow vehicles with a GVW up to 10,000 pounds.

Class A:

• Any vehicle or combination of vehicles with proper endorsement(s).

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).



