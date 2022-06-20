Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.
On June 19, 1865, in Galveston Bay, Texas, Major General Gordon Granger issued “General Orders No. 3,” the first line of which reads: “… in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, ‘all slaves are free.’”
This order was delivered approximately two months after the Confederate general Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox, Va., and was actually penned by one of Granger’s staff officers, Maj. Frederick Emery, who hailed from a free Kansas and a family of abolitionists.
The Juneteenth Order is commonly misunderstood. Although inferred by many as a Texas version of the Emancipation Proclamation, which was delivered on Jan. 1, 1863, and clearly stated, “all slaves are free,” General Orders No. 3 also contained patronizing language that urged newly-freed slaves to remain at their current locations and work for wages.
The authors of the new directive acknowledged that slavery had already officially ended due in large part to Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation; the order itself was a reaffirmation of the ending of slavery in the United States and in Texas, and served as a salient reminder that the U.S. Army was now present to enforce this change in status.
Juneteenth is now officially recognized as a federal holiday due to a bill signed into law in 2021.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone