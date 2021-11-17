On Oct. 20, students and staff at Kennedy Secondary School (KSS) in Fergus Falls celebrated their first Unity Day, which is a national celebration recognized by schools across the country. Unity Day encourages schools to continue striving to create a more kind, accepting and inclusive environment for all students.
Eliza Robertson, a 5-12 grade special education teacher at KSS, was especially excited for the school’s first Unity Day. Robertson described the day as a way to promote “kindness culture” among staff and students. “Unity Day is built to bring people together to stand up for one another and to understand that our differences do not separate us,” she explained.
The celebration kicked off with the Special Olympic Otter Leadership crew greeting students in the foyer of the school, which was decked out in orange — the official color of Unity Day. They handed out orange suckers all while jamming to positive, upbeat music. Robertson shared that it was the best morning of the school year.
“The first interaction students had when they walked in the building was kindness and joy,” she said. “That is how we want our school to be. A place full of kindness and joy. A place students and staff can connect and unite.”
One of the aspects of Unity Day that was particularly exciting for students and staff were the orange Unity Day T-shirts.
“Students at KSS joined forces to create and design our very own design,” explained Robertson. “This effort was amazing. I had students coming with designs every day to perfect the design. One of the best parts of this was that some of the students who helped with the design were those with intellectual disabilities who participate in our Unified Sports Club. It was very fun to see them come together with peers to bring the design to life.”
Robertson was able to fund the design and creation of the T-shirts with a grant she applied for through the Fergus Falls 544 Education Foundation. “I knew there was a need for the students to recognize that the staff was behind this kindness culture that we were wanting to create. It was a natural day for us to all be united for our students as an example,” she explained, hoping that all staff would wear the orange T-shirts. “I knew that the 544 Foundation would love to be so actively involved in such a movement of inclusion that I had to reach out to get their input on helping us shape our culture of kindness.”
Two thousand-fifty dollars later, the shirts became a reality. “I was so excited that I couldn’t believe it,” said Robertson. “Their willingness and excitement behind the project blessed so many hearts!”
At the end of the many student-design sessions, the completed, original T-shirt design said “All for One and All at Once.”
“We wanted to represent a unified front with our message,” said Robertson, “so the students decided together that we need to all be for one another and that we do not leave others behind because of who they are or what they are experiencing.”
Robertson believes the celebration was a success and that it brought students closer together.
“(Unity Day) brought together students in our school that may not have known how to stand up against the wrong thing,” she explained. “It is important because the kids in our school live in a very divided world. If we can have this one opportunity to show them that being kind matters, we know that the students at KSS will take that out into the community to make the world a better place. Teaching students that having differences is OK, and teaching them to ask the right questions is OK.”
Additionally, KSS recently became a Unified Champion School, fully implementing inclusive activities, opportunities and functions for students with disabilities. On Unity Day, 104 students signed up to help with the Otter Leadership group that helps make sure KSS remains a Unified Champion School.
The staff at KSS plans to continue wearing the student-designed Unity Day shirts once a month to “continue the movement of inclusion and kindness” in the school.